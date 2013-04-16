April 16 Amgen Inc has agreed to pay
$24.9 million to settle allegations that it provided kickbacks
to long-term care pharmacy providers to entice them to use its
Aranesp anemia drug instead of a rival medicine, the U.S.
Department of Justice announced on Tuesday.
The DOJ charged that the world's largest biotechnology
company violated the U.S. False Claims Act through kickbacks
paid to Omnicare Inc, Kindred Healthcare Inc and
PharMerica Corp in exchange for switching Medicare and
Medicaid patients to Aranesp to treat their anemia.
"We will continue to pursue pharmaceutical companies that
pay kickbacks to long-term care pharmacy providers to influence
drug-prescribing decisions," Stuart Delery, acting assistant
attorney general for the Justice Department's Civil Division,
said in a statement.
"Patients in skilled nursing facilities deserve care that is
free of improper financial influences," he added.
The civil settlement resolves a lawsuit filed in U.S.
District Court for the District of South Carolina under the
whistleblower provision of the False Claims Act, the DOJ said.
The lawsuit was the fourth of five qui tam, or
whistleblower, suits brought against the company that had been
previously disclosed by Amgen. One had been previously settled
and two others dismissed, the company said.
In a statement, Amgen denied all of the allegations that
were resolved by the settlement.