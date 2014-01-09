(Adds biographical details on Baraka)
Jan 9 U.S. playwright, poet and activist Amiri
Baraka, known for politically charged works that explore themes
of race, died on Thursday at age 79 at a hospital in his native
New Jersey, a representative said.
Baraka had been in failing health and passed away at Newark
Beth Israel Medical Center, surrounded by family, said his
booking agent Celeste Bateman, who declined to give the cause of
death.
Baraka gained fame in the 1960s as the author of "Blues
People: Negro Music in White America," and the Obie
Award-winning play "Dutchman." Among his best-known poems are
"In Memory of Radio" and "An Agony. As Now."
The African-American author was founder of the Black Arts
Movement, the cultural counterpart to the militant Black Power
Movement that grew out of the civil rights struggle of the 1950s
and 1960s.
In 2002, as poet laureate of New Jersey, Baraka drew
accusations of anti-Semitism after reading his poem "Somebody
Blew Up America," which was said to include anti-Jewish material
in an account of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks.
Baraka refused then New Jersey Governor Jim McGreevey's
request for him to resign and, in response, state lawmakers
passed a law to eliminate the position of poet laureate.
Born Everett LeRoi Jones in Newark, he later changed his
name to Amiri Baraka.
