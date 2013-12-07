By Kim Palmer
CLEVELAND Dec 6 A court-appointed guardian will
stop trying to force an Amish girl with leukemia to resume
chemotherapy against her Ohio parents' wishes, according to a
court filing on Friday.
Maria Schimer, a lawyer and a former nurse, was appointed in
October as the girl's medical guardian after the parents refused
to consent to the treatment. However, she has not been able to
meet with the family for months, said her attorney, Nick
Capotosto.
The girl's family left the country to pursue an alternative
treatment, said an organization representing the parents called
the 1851 Center for Constitutional Law.
She "has responded well to the alternative treatment. The
cancer is receding, and she is in excellent physical condition,"
said the organization's spokesman Maurice Thompson in a
statement.
Doctors at Akron Children's Hospital diagnosed the
11-year-old girl with T-cell lymphoblastic lymphoma in April.
The hospital's chief medical officer, Dr. Robert McGregor, has
said T-cell lymphoblastic lymphoma with chemotherapy treatments
has an 85 percent survival rate but without treatment the girl
might only live for six months to a year.
The girl's parents, Andy and Anna Hershberger, discontinued
her treatment in June after she underwent the first of five
prescribed rounds of chemotherapy at the hospital and was left
feeling very ill. The family decided on "natural medicines" as
an alternative recourse.
Famously reclusive, Amish are Christians who shun modern
technology - preferring the horse and buggy over cars, for
example.
The Hershbergers also said they wanted to leave their
daughter's future in God's hands and were not convinced of the
survival rate. They were also worried about long-term side
effects including infertility and organ damage.
