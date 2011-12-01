Former U.S. President George W. Bush (L) and Tanzanian President Jakaya Kikwete congratulate cancer survivor Theresia Cosmas Chibongo (C) as they visit Ocean Road Cancer Institute in Dar es Salaam Tanzania December 1, 2011. REUTERS/Emmanuel Kwitema

NEW YORK Amnesty International called on Ethiopia, Tanzania and Zambia on Thursday to arrest former U.S. President George W. Bush for human rights violations when he visits Africa this month.

As president from 2001 to 2009, Bush authorized the use of water boarding and other interrogation techniques that Amnesty and other human rights groups consider torture.

"International law requires that there be no safe haven for those responsible for torture; Ethiopia, Tanzania and Zambia must seize this opportunity to fulfill their obligations and end the impunity George W. Bush has so far enjoyed," Matt Pollard, senior legal adviser, said in a statement.

In February, rights groups said Bush canceled a visit to Switzerland because of the threat of legal action against him for alleged torture. Organizers of that event said they were canceling Bush's participation on security grounds, not because of the criminal complaints.

Bush has defended the use of water boarding - which simulates the sensation of drowning - on captured extremists as key to preventing a repeat of the September 11 attacks on the United States.

The U.S. Department of State had no immediate comment.