NEW YORK Feb 4 Two members of the Russian punk
band Pussy Riot may have remade themselves as global human
rights advocates since their imprisonment for hooliganism, but
on Tuesday they vowed to return to the stage as performers.
"It's absolutely impossible to take this out of us,"
Nadezhda Tolokonnikova, 24 told a New York news conference ahead
of Pussy Riot's appearance at an Amnesty International concert
on Wednesday, a day before the Winter Olympics open in Sochi,
Russia.
Tolokonnikova and her bandmate, Maria Alyokhina, 25, will be
introduced at the Amnesty concert by pop star Madonna, and will
speak but are not expected to perform at the event.
The pair were convicted in 2012 of hooliganism motivated by
religious hatred after storming Moscow's biggest Orthodox
cathedral and beseeching the Virgin Mary to rid Russia of
President Vladimir Putin.
A third member of the group, Yekaterina Samutsevich, was
freed when a judge suspended her sentence on appeal.
Their case sparked a global outcry. After nearly two years
behind bars, Putin granted them amnesty in December.
"It's a wonderful example of how the civil society can be
put to work," Tolokonnikova said of the campaign on their
behalf.
The women described a grim situation in Russia, in which
protesters are thrown in jail and trials are mired by politics.
"A lot of people are unjustifiably in jail right now, and in
the near future, we expect this number to rise," Tolokonnikova
said.
Alyokhina joined Amnesty's executive director Steven Hawkins
at the news conference and spoke through Tolokonnikova's
husband, Peter Verzilov, who acted as an interpreter.
While in the United States, the women plan to visit prisons
and meet with related non-governmental organizations to gain
insights into how the Russian prison system might be improved.
The women made a similar trip to Holland, but said they
could not imagine that Russian prisons would ever resemble Dutch
facilities, which Tolokonnikova described as "a universe apart."
The "Bringing Human Rights Home" concert will also feature
American alternative rock group Imagine Dragons, the Flaming
Lips and R&B singer Lauryn Hill, who will perform at the
Barclays Center in Brooklyn.
The event will resume a global concert series that Nobel
Peace Prize-winning Amnesty International began 25 years ago,
which has featured such rock greats as U2, Bruce Springsteen,
Sting and Lou Reed.
