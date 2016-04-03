(Repeats to additional subscribers)

April 3 The partial derailment of an Amtrak locomotive in Chester, Pennsylvania, on Sunday killed two people and injured 35, Chester Fire Commissioner Travis Thomas said.

The locomotive struck a vehicle on the tracks and those killed were not passengers, he told reporters. Amtrak has said southbound Train 89 had hit a backhoe. (Reporting by Ian Simpson; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)