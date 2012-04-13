PROVO, Utah, April 13 A Chicago-bound Amtrak train with 122 passengers on board struck and killed a pedestrian in Utah who was apparently trying to cross railroad tracks in a residential area of Provo in an early morning accident, investigators said on F rid ay.

Amtrak officials said the California Zephyr left Emeryville, California, o n T hursday and was headed for Chicago when it struck the 67-year-old man, who lived near the crossing.

"It appears as though he was on his way home based upon information we received from the conductor on the train. The pedestrian or victim was attempting to cross the tracks at the same time the train was crossing through the area," Provo Police Chief Rick Gregory said.

He said the crossing arm barriers and warning lights all appeared to be functioning properly at the time of the mishap, and the train was traveling at 35 to 40 miles (56 to 64 km) per hour.

Last June, six people were killed when an Amtrak passenger train in northern Nevada was hit by a semi-trailer truck attempting to cross the tracks. (Reporting By James Nelson)