By Ian Simpson
| WASHINGTON, July 25
WASHINGTON, July 25 Amtrak, the U.S. passenger
rail service, plans a $7 billion expansion of Washington, D.C.'s
Union Station with the goal of making it a high-speed rail and
commercial hub, Amtrak said on Wednesday.
The proposal calls for doubling the number of trains that
can be handled at the crowded site, the second-busiest Amtrak
station in the United States, Amtrak said in a statement.
The plan also proposes 3 million square feet (278,709 square
metres) in commercial, retail and residential development at the
site just north of the U.S. Capitol.
"This plan will transform the station into a world-class
transportation hub to serve the region and the mobility needs of
generations of passengers yet to come," Amtrak President and
Chief Executive Joe Boardman said in the statement.
Amtrak has said an upgrade at Union Station would include
six new high-speed tracks. The lines could cut travel times
between Washington and New York City to 94 minutes, about
one-third faster than Amtrak's current Acela trains.
Amtrak gave no details about how the cost of $6.5 billion to
$7.5 billion would be paid for.
President Barack Obama this month signed into law $105
billion in transportation spending over 27 months. Revenues have
fallen from the main transportation funding source, the federal
gasoline tax, as the economy has cooled and gas prices have
risen.
Congressional Republicans have been reluctant to pay for
expansion of high-speed rail.
The Amtrak plan calls for doubling the number of trains
Union Station can handle and improving conditions for
passengers. The station was built in 1907 and handles 100,000
passenger trips a day, with demand on the rise.
Much of the expansion would come underground, where Amtrak
wants to add new platforms, tracks and shopping.
The Washington proposal comes two weeks after Amtrak
announced a $151 billion improvement plan aimed at transforming
high-speed rail in the northeastern United States. It would need
substantial support from states and the federal government to
carry out the plan.
(Reporting by Ian Simpson; Editing by Vicki Allen)