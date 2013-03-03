NEW YORK, March 3 Budweiser-maker Anheuser-Busch InBev defended itself against allegations it is watering down its alcoholic drinks by taking out full-page advertisements in newspapers across the United States.

The company was placing ads in more than 10 newspapers nationally, a representative of Anheuser-Busch said on Sunday. The ads featured a picture of a can of drinking water below the caption, "They must have tested one of these." Anheuser-Busch donates water to the American Red Cross.

Beer consumers have filed a proposed class-action lawsuit accusing the company of mislabeling the alcohol content of the brands Budweiser, Michelob, Michelob Ultra, Hurricane High Gravity Lager, King Cobra, Busch Ice, Natural Ice, Bud Ice, Bud Light Platinum and Bud Light Lime.

The company has said the lawsuit is groundless. (Reporting by Leah Schnurr; Editing by Bill Trott)