OVERLAND PARK, Kan. Oct 8 Cancer drugs for
cats, pain relief for dogs, diarrhea drugs for hogs and hormones
for dairy cattle: The "animal pharm" industry is increasingly
drawing the interest of Wall Street investors.
One of the newest companies to market in the emerging
sector, California-based Jaguar Animal Health IPO-JAGX.O,
notified the Securities and Exchange Commission in late August
of intent to launch an initial public offering valued up to $70
million for development of gastrointestinal products for pets
and livestock.
Jaguar said it launched its first commercial product, a drug
to treat diarrhea in calves, last week.
Analysts say interest in the growing sector is strong
despite risks such as drugs that do not perform as expected.
"There is a a lot of enthusiasm for animal health," said Tim
Lugo, an analyst at William Blair & Company, which has helped
manage two recent animal health IPOs. "Vets in general are
starving for new innovative therapies."
The animal health industry globally is pegged at $92 billion
to $102 billion, with the subsector of animal medicines and
vaccines seen at $22 billion annually, according to a report by
Technology Acceleration Partners, a private capital development
firm targeting animal health, food and agriculture ventures.
From 2011 to 2016, the animal medicines and vaccines sector
is expected to grow by 5.7 percent per year, the report states.
Investors like the fact that regulatory approval of products
for animals can move faster at less cost than with drugs for
people. While a drug for humans can take 10 years and more than
$1 billion to develop, one for animals can reach market in half
that time for about $10 million, industry experts said.
Until 18 months ago, animal drug development companies were
largely off the radar screen, either divisions of much larger
human-focused pharmaceutical companies, with products and profit
streams secondary to the parent operations, or start-ups
struggling for cash.
That changed in January 2013 when Pfizer Inc. spun
off its animal health business Zoetis, raising $2.2
billion. Shares have climbed more than 40 percent since then, to
around $38.
One of Zoetis' hottest draws is a vaccine for pregnant hogs
to ward off a virus that has killed millions of newborn pigs in
the United States.
With Zoetis laying the groundwork, several other animal
health companies have stretched out a hand to Wall Street,
seeking capital for research and drug development.
Phibro Animal Health of New Jersey made a $200
million offering in April and saw shares rise 31 percent through
October. And in June, Parnell Pharmaceuticals Holdings
of Overland Park, Kansas, raised about $50 million for a
portfolio including bone regeneration products for dogs.
Stan Baker, a lawyer for the firm of Husch Blackwell, which
provides legal counsel for animal health companies, called the
industry's rise "explosive."
"There was nothing, and then lo and behold we have an animal
health space," he said. "All of a sudden people are going,
'Wow.' "
PAMPERED PETS
A rising world population and increased wealth are boosting
demand for animal health products, industry experts say. The
drugs being developed help keep livestock healthy and can extend
the lives and well-being of the pets people want to pamper.
Still, risks are real. In August, shares in newly minted
public company Kindred Biosciences plunged following a
failed field study on a new product for treating dogs with
osteoarthritis. The company, which saw net proceeds of roughly
$56 million from its December 2013 IPO, spent about $4 million
developing the drug before determining it would not work.
That did not deter Kansas City, Kansas-based Aratana
Therapeutics Inc. from announcing on Sept. 16 its aim
to raise more than $41 million in its third public offering in
less than 18 months. Four-year-old Aratana has already raised
more than $200 million from public market investors since its
June 2013 IPO.
Industry observers say it is too early to tell how well the
animal health companies will do in the public investment
spotlight, since few of them have meaningful track records.
"Is it a bubble? Maybe," said Technology Acceleration's
chief executive officer, Michael Helmstetter. "We'll know in the
next few years."
