By Jo Ingles
| COLUMBUS, Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio May 22 Ohio state lawmakers on
Tuesday approved restrictions on exotic animal ownership that
were pressed by officials after a man released dozens of
dangerous animals from his farm and then killed himself last
fall, touching off a big game hunt to quell a panic.
The Ohio House voted 87 to 9 to approve restrictions and the
Senate quickly concurred. The bill next goes to Governor John
Kasich, who has indicated that he will sign it.
Ohio is one of a handful of states that do not restrict
ownership of exotic animals and attempts to craft legislation
have drawn criticism from private animal owners as too tough and
from animal rights activists as too weak.
Kasich said in a statement that Ohio was "erecting sensible
safeguards that help protect the public from dangerous wild
animals and help ensure animals are treated humanely."
The House removed some species of small monkeys and lemurs
from the list, would permit only lawmakers to add to the list of
banned or restricted animals and reduced the minimum amount of
insurance required to keep animals.
A critic of the proposal, Republican Representative Terry
Boose, said, however, that it would not likely prevent what
happened in October, infringed on private property rights and
potentially could regulate people out of business.
Last October, Terry Thompson released 56 animals from their
cages on his farm near Zanesville in rural Ohio before shooting
himself, touching off a local panic and a big game hunt for the
lions, tigers, bears, leopards and other animals.
Law enforcement officials killed 49 of the animals, one was
presumed eaten and the other six were taken to the Columbus Zoo,
where one of them, a leopard, later died.
The remaining animals - two leopards, a bear and two monkeys
- were turned over in early May to Thompson's widow, Marian
Thompson, who returned them to the farm. Zoo officials objected
to returning the animals but had no power to keep them.
(Additional reporting by Kim Palmer in Cleveland; Editing by
David Bailey and Eric Walsh)