Dec 19 Hands down, no word grates on Americans
more than "whatever," a public opinion survey says.
The casual "whatever" was rated the most annoying word by 38
percent of 1,173 adults surveyed in early December by the Marist
College Institute for Public Opinion, based in Poughkeepsie,
N.Y. That is up from 32 percent a year earlier, pollsters said.
What's more, "whatever" has topped the annoying word charts for
five straight years.
"The word can be very dismissive and rude," said Mary
Griffith, media director for Marist. "It's a put-down to some
extent and it can signal to the other person that what they are
saying is not important."
With apologies to Facebook, Americans also do not like the
word "like," which ranked second in the survey of most annoying
words, at 22 percent. The term "you know" pulled 18 percent,
"just sayin" 14 percent, and "obviously" 6 percent. Two percent
of respondents were unsure.
Marist began polling on annoying words five years ago. The
word choices are provided to the respondents based on Marist
research and prior surveys, Griffith said. While most Marist
surveys focus on politics, the poll on annoying words is
enlightening, she said.
"We like to keep a finger on the pulse of popular culture,"
Griffith said.
In the same survey, Marist pollsters wanted to know what
political word or phrase Americans would like to see disappear
in 2014. "Obamacare" was mentioned by 41 percent of respondents
as a word they do not want to hear next year.
Americans are also averse to and would like to eliminate the
Washington terms "shutdown" and "gridlock," which got votes from
30 percent and 11 percent, respectively. "Fiscal cliff" got 10
percent of the vote and "sequestration" 4 percent. Four percent
of respondents were unsure.
(Reporting By Kevin Murphy; editing by Gunna Dickson)