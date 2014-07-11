CHICAGO, July 11 The U.S. Centers for Disease
Control and Prevention said on Friday its director is scheduled
to hold a press conference at 11:30 a.m. (1530 GMT) to address
the mishandling of anthrax in its laboratories.
The incident at the CDC, which was reported in mid-June,
resulted in the potential exposure of more than 80 staff
members, who were put on powerful antibiotics and given a
vaccine to ward off anthrax, a potentially lethal
disease.
The CDC director will release results of the agency's
internal investigation on Friday, ahead of his appearance next
week in front of the House Energy and Commerce Committee
committee looking into the matter.
(Reporting by Julie Steenhuysen; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)