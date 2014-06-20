By David Morgan
| WASHINGTON, June 20
WASHINGTON, June 20 A growing anthrax scare at
three government laboratories is drawing scrutiny from Congress
about whether the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and
Prevention (CDC) has the appropriate safety procedures in place
to protect federal employees from contamination.
Oversight committees in both the Senate and the House of
Representatives are weighing whether the potential exposure of
84 people to one of the deadliest strains of anthrax at CDC
facilities in Atlanta could merit formal congressional hearings,
aides said.
One of the panels, the Senate Health, Education, Labor and
Pensions Committee, is expected to send a bipartisan letter to
top CDC officials on Monday to gain an initial understanding of
exactly what happened.
Lawmakers and aides say the breach is only the latest
problem involving safety protocols intended to protect agency
employees and visitors at a bioterror lab on the CDC campus,
known as Building 18.
Two years ago, visitors to the bioterror lab were
inadvertently exposed to air from a potentially contaminated
facility. On Thursday, CDC disclosed that a bioterror lab sent
samples that may have contained live anthrax bacteria to two
lower-security facilities, potentially exposing at least 84
people to the deadly pathogen.
"This certainly may rise to the level of a congressional
hearing, especially in light of the fact that not too terribly
long ago there were other incidents. Although they're unrelated,
they both speak to a breakdown in protocol," said Republican
Representative Michael Burgess, a physician who sits on a second
CDC oversight panel, the House Energy and Commerce Committee.
"It just begs the question, are the proper procedures and
protocols in place to protect personnel?" he added. "It doesn't
take much of a breach to create a significant problem for a
significant number of people."
An aide with Burgess' committee said staff were monitoring
the situation closely to determine whether further steps should
be taken. In 2012, the panel investigated the air flow problems
and other issues and was assured by CDC officials that the
problems had been addressed, the aide said.
High-containment laboratories, which conduct research on
potential bio-weapon agents, including anthrax and Ebola, have
proliferated since the 2001 anthrax attacks in which spores
mailed to news media offices and two U.S. senators killed five
people and infected 17 others.
The Government Accountability Office (GAO) warned Congress
of an increased risk of laboratory accidents last year, saying
the labs lack oversight and operate with no national safety
standards.
The labs are currently overseen by individual departments
and agencies.
The GAO recommended that the administration make a single
federal agency responsible for assessing lab standards, but said
in its February 2013 report that the administration rejected the
recommendation as "unnecessarily broad and cumbersome."
Officials at the White House National Security Council and
the Office of Science and Technology Policy, which have
jurisdiction over bioterror labs, had no immediate comment.
(Reporting by David Morgan, editing by G Crosse)