WASHINGTON, June 19 The FBI is working with the
U.S Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to examine
government scientists' possible exposure to anthrax at a lab in
Atlanta, but has found no evidence of wrongdoing, a spokesman
for the agency said on Thursday.
"We're aware of it and working with CDC," FBI spokesman Paul
Bresson said in an email. "Nothing leads us to believe it's
anything criminal at this point."
The CDC disclosed earlier on Thursday that as many as 75
scientists may have been exposed to live anthrax bacteria and
were being offered treatment to prevent infection from the
deadly toxin.
