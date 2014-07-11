(Corrects reference to bioterror lab in first paragraph;
changes to high-security lab)
By Julie Steenhuysen and Sharon Begley
July 11 The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and
Prevention said on Friday it had uncovered a new safety breach
at one of its high-security research laboratories involving
dangerous avian flu, just as it was investigating the failures
behind the potential exposure of researchers to live anthrax
bacteria.
In its first findings from an internal probe into the
anthrax incident last month, the CDC said multiple failures by
individual scientists and a lack of agency-wide safety policies
had led to the potential exposure of more than 80 lab workers to
the dangerous bacteria at its campus in Atlanta.
During the probe, investigators also discovered a previously
unreported incident: Workers at a high-security CDC lab sent
samples containing a dangerous strain of bird flu to
counterparts at the U.S. Department of Agriculture in March.
Mishandling of avian flu could have far graver consequences for
the public than with anthrax.
So far, no one has been found to have been infected due to
either the avian flu or anthrax incidents.
The CDC's director, Dr. Thomas Frieden, called the bird flu
incident "the most distressing" because it occurred six weeks
ago, but was not reported to senior agency leadership.
"I learned about it less than 48 hours ago," Frieden told
reporters.
"These events should never have happened," he said, adding
that the events likely "have people questioning government"
Although the report identifies failures to adhere to
biosafety protocols at multiple levels - including scientists
working with anthrax who were not familiar with relevant studies
on the kind of research they were conducting - it does not name
any of the responsible individuals and CDC has not said how any
will be disciplined, if at all.
The agency said it is suspending any transfers inside or
outside the agency of biological materials, including infectious
agents and even inactivated specimens, from high-biosecurity
labs. The moratorium will remain in place pending review by an
advisory committee.
The CDC influenza laboratory is also now closed and will not
reopen until adequate procedures are put in place, CDC said.
In reconstructing the anthrax incident, investigators found
that scientists working with the deadly bacteria failed to
follow an approved, written study plan that met all laboratory
safety requirements.
The scientists lacked standard operating procedures to
document when microbes are properly inactivated. In the anthrax
case, scientists working in a high-biosecurity lab sent samples
they believed had been inactivated to a lower-biosecurity lab;
it turned out that the samples had not been properly inactivated
and thus could have infected people.
CDC laboratories also lacked proper oversight of scientists
performing work with dangerous pathogens, the report found.
Once CDC officials were alerted that live anthrax may have
been transferred from the high-security lab, their response also
fell short. For instance, CDC scientists in other labs first
learned of the event not through official communication but "by
witnessing CDC closing and/or decontaminating laboratories," the
report said.
To prevent future mishaps with dangerous organisms, CDC is
creating a "lead laboratory science" position to be accountable
for safety and setting up an external advisory committee on
biosafety.
(Reporting by Sharon Begley and Julie Steenhuysen; Editing by
Michele Gershberg and Jonathan Oatis)