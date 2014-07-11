(Corrects reference to bioterror lab in first paragraph;
changes to high-security lab)
By Julie Steenhuysen and Sharon Begley
July 11 Federal health officials on Friday
disclosed a new safety breach at a high-security U.S. laboratory
involving dangerous avian flu, a lapse that came to light as
they investigated the potential exposure of government
researchers to live anthrax bacteria.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said an
internal probe found multiple failures by individual scientists
and a lack of agency-wide safety policies had led to the
potential exposure of more than 80 lab workers to live anthrax
at its Atlanta campus last month. Researchers in a high-security
lab sent samples of what they thought were inactivated bacteria
to colleagues in a lower-security lab, with fewer protections.
Investigators also discovered a previously unreported
incident: Workers at a high-security CDC lab sent samples
containing a dangerous strain of bird flu to counterparts at the
U.S. Department of Agriculture in March. Mishandling avian flu
could have far graver consequences than anthrax does, though no
one has been found to have been infected in either case.
The two incidents represent the latest in a series of
breaches at the CDC in the last decade that is drawing fresh
scrutiny from Congress and questions about the agency's ability
to oversee potentially dangerous research. The CDC said its
findings provide a "wake-up call" to overhaul the protocols and
oversight governing experiments with deadly pathogens.
Biosecurity has focused on "how to keep bad guys out of the
lab," Michael Osterholm of the University of Minnesota and a
member of the National Science Advisory Board for Biosecurity,
which advises the federal government said in a telephone
interview. "One of the critical issues we need to focus on is
the good guys who just forget to do it safely."
The CDC's director, Dr. Thomas Frieden, called the bird flu
incident "the most distressing," in part because it occurred six
weeks ago but was not reported to senior agency leadership.
"I learned about it less than 48 hours ago," he told
reporters in a teleconference, adding that the events likely
"have people questioning government."
He also pointed to the discovery this month of six vials of
smallpox in an unused room at the National Institutes of Health
campus in Bethesda, Maryland near Washington. Dated 1954, two of
the vials contained live virus.
"We need to look at our culture of safety throughout all of
our laboratories," Frieden said. The CDC's anthrax report does
not name any of the responsible individuals.
"These repeated safety failures raise grave concerns about
the CDC's ability to ensure strict procedures, protocols and
training are followed," said Representative Tim Murphy, chairman
of a House Energy and Commerce subcommittee that has called
Frieden to testify on Wednesday.
The CDC said it is suspending any transfers inside or
outside the agency of biological materials, including infectious
agents and even inactivated specimens, from high-biosecurity
labs. The CDC influenza laboratory is also now closed and will
not reopen until adequate procedures are put in place.
BIRD FLU CONCERNS
Outside experts agreed that shipping what CDC scientists
believed were samples of a fairly benign form of influenza, but
which were mixed with the highly pathogenic H5N1 bird flu, was
even more alarming than the anthrax incident.
"The last place you want to be mixing up samples is in
influenza," said Osterholm. "The ability for that to jump from
the lab bench to the community is substantially greater."
H5N1, although highly lethal, is not easily transmitted from
one infected person to another, which would limit its spread in
the case of a lab-acquired infection or an escape from a lab.
Other scientists raised alarm over the CDC disclosure that
the same lab responsible for the anthrax incident had a similar
lapse occur in 2006 when researchers transferred what they
thought was inactivated bacteria to another facility.
"That the same kind of incident can recur shows that the CDC
does not learn from its own mistakes," molecular biologist
Richard Ebright of Rutgers University and an expert on biosafety
said in a telephone interview.
Just a year earlier, the CDC published recommendations on
how to prevent shipments of what scientists believe to be
inactivated anthrax but which are in fact viable.
THE ANTHRAX PROBE
In the anthrax case, investigators found that the scientists
failed to follow an approved study plan that met safety
requirements and lacked standard procedures to document when
microbes are properly inactivated.
Once CDC officials were alerted to the breach, their
response also fell short. For instance, CDC scientists in other
labs first learned of the event not through official
communication but "by witnessing CDC closing and/or
decontaminating laboratories," the report said.
Other deficiencies noted in the report included inconsistent
decontamination procedures in the affected labs and a lack of
clear command for handling the incident in the first week after
it occurred.
To prevent future mishaps, CDC is creating a "lead
laboratory science" position to be accountable for safety and
setting up an external advisory committee on biosafety.
Rutgers' Ebright suggested that an outside agency should
oversee CDC's work with dangerous pathogens.
"Without removing the responsibility for oversight from the
very organization that carry out the work, it's hard to think
that the recommendations will really be implemented," he said.
(Reporting by Sharon Begley and Julie Steenhuysen; Editing by
Michele Gershberg and Jonathan Oatis)