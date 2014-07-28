WASHINGTON, July 28 U.S. lawmakers on Monday
said they were expanding their investigation of federal
biosecurity lapses including problems at the Centers for Disease
Control and Prevention that led to the mishandling of anthrax
and bird flu pathogens.
Republicans from the House Energy and Commerce Committee
said they sent a letter on Monday to the CDC director, Dr.
Thomas Frieden, asking him to explain why the leading U.S.
public health agency was unable to detect systemic problems
involving the handling of deadly agents dating back to 2010.
"Since part of CDC's epidemiology work is detecting or
recognizing patterns of disease outbreaks, how could CDC not
recognize the pattern of select agent incidents?" five
Republican lawmakers led by committee chairman Fred Upton of
Michigan ask Frieden in the letter.
The lawmakers, who held a hearing with Frieden on July 16,
also sent letters to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the
National Institutes of Health (NIH) and the U.S. Department of
Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General.
The panel's Oversight and Investigations subcommittee is
investigating lapses including the potential exposure of more
than 80 CDC employees to live anthrax bacteria in June and the
unintended release of a deadly strain of avian flu earlier in
the year.
FDA workers have also discovered vials of smallpox, dengue
fever, influenza and other pathogens at a facility on the NIH
campus outside Washington.
No one has fallen ill as a result of the incidents. But the
committee is weighing the possibility of congressional action to
protect against future dangers to public safety.
The CDC responded to the anthrax incident by temporarily
shuttering labs. It also created a new post to oversee lab
safety at the agency and requested input from outside advisers
on how address safety lapses.
The director of the lab involved in the anthrax incident
resigned last week.
But lawmakers are concerned that the steps parallel a plan
Frieden announced in 2012 to address earlier issues with the
handling of pathogens. In the letter to Frieden, they ask CDC if
those steps were not taken in 2012, or if they were, whether
they were ineffective.
"An insufficient culture of safety at the agency charged
with dealing with the most dangerous pathogens known to man is
beyond belief and wholly unacceptable," Upton and subcommittee
chairman Tim Murphy of Pennsylvania said in a statement.
"These recent safety lapses raise a number of questions and
concerns regarding how federal agencies are responding to these
incidents, what actions have been taken in the past, and does
Congress need to intervene. Ziploc bags somehow become an
acceptable means to handle anthrax and who knows what other
deadly agents - those days are over," they said.
(Reporting by David Morgan Editing by W Simon)