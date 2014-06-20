(Adds new details on number of potential exposures)
By Julie Steenhuysen
CHICAGO, June 20 U.S. authorities increased to
84 people their count of government workers potentially exposed
to live anthrax at three laboratories in Atlanta as they
investigated a breach in safety procedures for handling the
deadly pathogen.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the
number of lab workers who may have been exposed rose from the 75
people first disclosed on Thursday. As of early Friday, 32 staff
were taking the powerful antibiotic ciprofloxacin, or Cipro, and
20 were taking another antibiotic called doxycycline, CDC press
officer Benjamin Haynes said in a statement.
In addition, as many as 27 people were getting the anthrax
vaccine to prevent infection. No illnesses have been reported,
but the agency expects the number of possible exposures to rise
as more people step forward now that news of the anthrax scare
is public.
The safety breach, which originated in the CDC's bioterror
lab, raised new concerns about the way laboratories around the
world conduct research into the deadliest known pathogens, from
anthrax to Ebola and avian flu. CDC has already been under
scrutiny over security lapses and mechanical malfunctions at
some of its labs.
Dr. Paul Meechan, director of the CDC's environmental health
and safety compliance office, first disclosed the possible
anthrax exposure to Reuters on Thursday. The
agency had discovered the lapse on June 13.
According to Meechan, researchers in the CDC's high-security
Bioterror Rapid Response and Advanced Technology laboratory
realized they had sent live anthrax bacteria, instead of what
they thought were harmless samples, to fellow scientists in two
lower-security clearance labs at the agency.
The initial safety lapse occurred as scientists in the
bioterror lab were trying out a new protocol for inactivating
anthrax, using chemicals instead of radiation.
The scientists in the Bioterror Rapid Response unit had been
preparing an especially dangerous strain of the bacteria for use
at the two lower-security CDC labs, the Biotechnology Core
Facility and the Special Bacteriology Reference Laboratory,
Meechan said.
Those teams were experimenting with methods to more quickly
identify anthrax in substances and powders sent to the United
States.
"If there was a bioterrorism incident, we could more quickly
identify yes or no, this sample has anthrax," Meechan said.
Meechan said the team in the bioterror lab used a new
process to purify anthrax samples. To check their work, they
took a sample of what they thought was dead bacteria and put it
on a nutrient-rich lab dish called an agar plate to see if the
bacteria would grow.
"They waited 24 hours," Meechan said. "They took a look at
the plate, and they didn't see any new growth. At that point,
they assumed the material was safe."
NO ILLNESS REPORTED
Researchers took the samples to the two lower-security CDC
labs, which were developing the new tests. Their experiments did
not work, and a week later, one of the labs asked for additional
inactivated samples.
At the time, researchers in the bioterror lab discovered
that they had left the agar plates in an incubator for an
additional week, Meechan said.
As they were about to dispose of them, they noticed growth
on one of the agar plates. "The growth turned out to be
anthrax," he said.
That is when the scientists realized the samples they sent
to the two lower-security labs might have contained live anthrax
bacteria. People working in those labs take fewer safety
precautions and were unlikely to be wearing a respirator,
putting them at higher risk for infection.
Meechan said the team immediately pulled back the
samples and contacted the staff members who had handled them.
Meechan said they reached some of the lab workers that same
night. Since then, they have been interviewing managers and
using electronic surveillance and keycard data to identify
anyone who might have been inside one of the two labs testing
the samples.
Meechan said ciprofloxacin was the drug of choice for
warding off anthrax infections, but since it has a long list of
side effects, the agency is also offering the milder doxycycline
antibiotic. CDC employees are expected to take the drugs for at
least two months.
