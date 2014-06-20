(Adds USDA role in probe, Obama briefed, Congress looks into
matter; paragraphs 5-6)
By Julie Steenhuysen
CHICAGO, June 20 U.S. authorities increased to
84 people their count of government workers potentially exposed
to live anthrax at three laboratories in Atlanta as they
investigated a breach in safety procedures for handling the
deadly pathogen.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the
number of lab workers who may have been exposed rose from the 75
people first disclosed on Thursday. As of early Friday, 32 staff
were taking the powerful antibiotic ciprofloxacin, or Cipro, and
20 were taking another antibiotic called doxycycline, CDC press
officer Benjamin Haynes said in a statement.
In addition, as many as 27 people were getting the anthrax
vaccine to prevent infection. No illnesses have been reported,
but the agency expects more people to step forward now that news
of the anthrax scare is public. The agency did not give reasons
why other workers were not taking medication.
The safety breach, which originated in the CDC's bioterror
lab, raised new concerns about the way laboratories around the
world conduct research into the deadliest known pathogens, from
anthrax to Ebola and avian flu. The CDC has already faced
repeated scrutiny over security lapses and mechanical
malfunctions at some of its labs dating back to at least 2007.
The CDC said it will cede control of the investigation to
the U.S. Department of Agriculture "to avoid potential conflicts
of interest."
President Barack Obama was briefed on the matter on Friday
by his homeland security and counterterrorism adviser, Lisa
Monaco, the White House said. The incident also is drawing
scrutiny from Congress about whether the CDC has the appropriate
safety procedures in place to protect federal employees from
contamination.
Dr. Paul Meechan, director of the CDC's environmental health
and safety compliance office, first disclosed the possible
anthrax exposure to Reuters on Thursday.
The agency discovered the lapse on June 13. It has since
launched an internal investigation and is cooperating in a probe
by the Federal Select Agent Program, which oversees the use and
transfer of biological agents. It is also working with the FBI.
LIVE BACTERIA
According to Meechan, researchers in the CDC's high-security
Bioterror Rapid Response and Advanced Technology laboratory
realized they had sent live anthrax bacteria, instead of what
they thought were harmless samples, to fellow scientists in two
lower-security labs at the agency.
The initial safety lapse occurred as scientists in the
bioterror lab were trying out a new protocol for inactivating
anthrax, using chemicals instead of radiation.
Scientists in the Bioterror Rapid Response unit had been
preparing an especially dangerous Ames strain of the bacteria
for use at the two lower-security CDC labs, the Biotechnology
Core Facility and the Special Bacteriology Reference Laboratory,
Meechan said. The strain had been used in a bioterror attack in
the United States in 2001.
Those teams were experimenting with methods to more quickly
identify anthrax in substances and powders sent to CDC from
authorities across the country.
"If there was a bioterrorism incident, we could more quickly
identify yes or no, this sample has anthrax," Meechan said.
Meechan said the team in the bioterror lab used a new
process to purify anthrax samples. To check their work, they
took a sample of what they thought was dead bacteria and put it
on a nutrient-rich lab dish called an agar plate to ensure that
the bacteria wasn't still live.
"They waited 24 hours," Meechan said. "They took a look at
the plate, and they didn't see any new growth. At that point,
they assumed the material was safe."
THE DISCOVERY
Researchers took the samples to the two lower-security CDC
labs, which were developing the new tests. Their experiments did
not work, and a week later, one of the labs asked for additional
inactivated samples.
That is when researchers in the bioterror lab discovered
that they had left the agar plates containing the bacteria in an
incubator for an additional week, Meechan said. As they were
about to dispose of them, the researchers noticed growth on one
of the plates, which turned out to be live anthrax.
At that time, the scientists realized the samples they sent
to the two lower-security labs might have contained live anthrax
bacteria. People working in those labs take fewer safety
precautions and were unlikely to be wearing a respirator,
putting them at higher risk for infection.
The team immediately pulled back the samples and contacted
the staff members who had handled them.
CDC reached some of the lab workers that same night. Since
then, they have been interviewing managers and using electronic
surveillance and keycard data to identify anyone who might have
been inside one of the two labs testing the samples.
Agency spokesman Tom Skinner said the internal probe is
focusing on why safety protocols were not followed to the
letter. An FBI official said there was no evidence of criminal
activity.
"Clearly something needs to be altered," Skinner said. "We
are going to find out what went wrong and we are going to fix
it. If that requires discipline, that will happen in due time."
The Office of Inspector General in the U.S. Department of
Health and Human Services said it is also evaluating the
incident, but gave no further details.
TRACKING WORKERS' HEALTH
In the meantime, CDC workers who may have been exposed are
being evaluated for any health issues. One worker had cold-like
symptoms, but no signs of respiratory illness that would suggest
anthrax infection.
Ciprofloxacin is the drug of choice for warding off anthrax
infections, but has a long list of side effects. The agency is
also offering the milder doxycycline antibiotic. CDC employees
are expected to take the drugs for at least two months.
Anthrax can enter the body through a cut in the skin,
through ingesting anthrax-tainted material or breathing anthrax
spores into the lungs.
Since most of the lab workers were likely wearing gloves and
protective goggles but not masks, the biggest worry is
respiratory anthrax. Skinner said the lab samples largely
involved live anthrax cultures, but some of the samples may have
developed into spores, which can be inhaled.
Once inhaled, anthrax spores can germinate, a process that
takes one to six days. The bacteria then release several deadly
toxins that can cause internal bleeding, swelling and tissue
death, making early treatment crucial. About 90 percent of
people with second stage inhalation anthrax die, even after
antibiotic treatment.
(Reporting by Julie Steenhuysen; Additional reporting by Toni
Clarke and David Morgan in Washington; Editing by Michele
Gershberg, Lisa Von Ahn, Martin Howell and Bernard Orr)