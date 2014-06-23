WASHINGTON, June 23 A U.S. Senate health panel
on Monday called on the Centers for Disease Control and
Prevention for a detailed explanation of a safety breach that
exposed 84 people at three CDC laboratories to live anthrax, a
deadly pathogen.
In a letter to CDC Director Dr Tom Frieden, members of the
Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee, which
oversees biomedical research, requested a briefing and written
explanation for the events that led to the exposure.
"We request a detailed explanation of what happened, why
established safety protocols were not followed or were
insufficient to prevent such an incident," the letter said.
"The breach in safety protocol threatened the health and
safety of CDC staff and raises serious concerns and questions
with respect to the protocols and procedures that were followed
at the biosafety labs."
(Reporting by Toni Clarke; Editing by Eric Beech)