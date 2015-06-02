(Adds signing of presidential memorandum in paragraphs 8-9)
By Bill Berkrot
June 2 The U.S. government will hold a forum on
Tuesday to help find ways to ensure the responsible use of
antibiotics, whose overuse is creating drug-resistant
"superbugs" that pose a serious risk to public health.
The White House Forum on Antibiotic Stewardship will bring
together some 150 representatives from food companies,
retailers, drugmakers, farmers, medical societies and others
involved in human and animal health to discuss limiting the
overuse of antibiotics in livestock, animal feed and humans.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates
that drug-resistant bacteria, which stop responding to the
medicines designed to kill them, cause 2 million illnesses and
about 23,000 deaths each year in the United States alone.
CDC Director Thomas Frieden said antibiotic resistance might
be the single most important infectious disease threat today.
"If we lose antibiotics, the medicine chest will be empty
and it will not only undermine our ability to treat routine
infections, but it will undermine much of modern medicine,"
Frieden said on a conference call with reporters to announce the
White House Forum.
"We risk turning back the clock to a world where simple
infections can be fatal just as they were a century ago."
Among the topics under discussion will be developing
guidelines and recommendations to control the overuse of
antibiotics in hospitals and curtail their use in food animals.
Ahead of the meeting, President Barack Obama signed a
memorandum directing federal departments and agencies to promote
meat and poultry produced according to responsible
antibiotic-use.
The memorandum broadens the availability of such products in
all federal cafeterias serving civilian government employees by
2018 for poultry and 2020 for other meats "to the extent such an
option is available and cost-effective."
(Reporting by Bill Berkrot; Additional reporting by Susan
Heavey in Washington; Editing by Andre Grenon and Lisa Von Ahn)