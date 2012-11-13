* Experts say threat of antibiotic resistance growing
* Health providers, consumers, industry and others targeted
* Call for restrictions on antibiotics use in food animals
By Julie Steenhuysen
CHICAGO, Nov 13 The U.S. Centers for Disease
Control and Prevention and a coalition of 25 healthcare
organizations are joining forces to fight the overuse of
antibiotics in people and livestock in a bid to curb the rise of
drug-resistant "super bugs."
Without action, patients could soon face a time when
antibiotics are powerless to treat many of the most common
infections, said CDC experts and the Center for Disease
Dynamics, Economics & Policy, a public health research group.
"How we use and protect these precious drugs must
fundamentally change," Dr. Arjun Srinivasan, associate director
for healthcare-associated infection prevention programs at the
CDC, said in a conference call with reporters on Tuesday.
Dr. David Relman, president of the Infectious Diseases
Society of America, which is part of the effort, said doctors
are already seeing patients with bacterial infections resistant
to "every antibiotic we have left."
"It will take all of us - consumers, health care providers,
researchers, policymakers, industry, and others - to tackle this
problem," he said.
A statement signed by organizations ranging from the
American Academy of Pediatrics to Consumer's Union, an advocacy
group, stressed the need for policies that conserve and protect
antibiotics, ensuring that patients get the right antibiotics at
the right time, and for the right amount of time.
They also called for curbs on the use of antibiotics in food
animals, recommending their use by veterinarians only when they
are needed to ensure the animal's health.
Food producers do not have to consult veterinarians because
common antibiotics have long been available to farmers without a
prescription.
The position on antibiotic use in food animals echoes
efforts by U.S. regulators urging food producers to stop using
antibiotics in livestock for non-medical uses.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration in April said
antibiotics should only be used under the supervision of a
veterinarian to prevent or treat illnesses in animals, and has
asked companies to start phasing out their use for purposes such
as promoting growth, a process that could take three years.
The move to limit the drugs could affect large meat
producers like Tyson Foods Inc, Cargill Inc
and Hormel Foods Corp.
Gail Hansen, a public health veterinarian for the Pew
Charitable Trusts, said the amount of antibiotics used in the
United States for food animals far outstrips the amount used for
people.
Some 30 million pounds of antibiotics are sold each year for
animals, compared to 7 million pounds for humans, she said.
Srinivasan of the CDC said the problem cannot be addressed
simply by curbing antibiotic use in food animals.
"This is a joint problem," he said.