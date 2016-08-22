(Adds details on probe and industry, attempts to contact
companies)
WASHINGTON Aug 22 Rubycon Corp, Elna Co Ltd
and Holy Stone Holdings Co, Ltd have agreed to plead
guilty to fixing the prices of electrolytic capacitors sold in
the United States, the Justice Department said on Monday.
Rubycon and Elna, both from Japan, and Holy Stone, which is
based in Taipei, will each plead guilty to a single count of
price-fixing, which is a felony, the department said in a
statement.
Electrolytic capacitors regulate current in electronics such
as airbag systems, computers, televisions and a host of other
devices.
Two other companies, NEC TOKIN and Hitachi Chemical Co Ltd
, previously pleaded guilty to conspiring to fix prices
of capacitors, also known as condensers.
Rubycon and Elna did not immediately respond to a request
for comment while Holy Stone declined to comment.
(Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Alan Crosby)