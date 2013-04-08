WASHINGTON, April 8 Bosley Inc, which markets
treatments for balding men, has settled charges that it gave
sensitive business information about products and prices to a
competitor with which it later decided to merge, the U.S.
Federal Trade Commission said on Monday.
The FTC said Bosley's chief executive officer traded
information with the Hair Club CEO about new products, price
floors for surgical hair transplants and planned expansions.
Bosley's corporate parent, Japan's Aderans Co Ltd,
said in July that it would buy Hair Club for Men and Women for
$163.5 million.
The FTC said that the companies traded information with
other, similar companies but did not name them.
Bosley, the largest company in the U.S. hair restoration
segment, and the Hair Club had no immediate comment. Hair Club
is owned by Regis Corporation, which also owns Supercuts
and Sassoon Salon.
The settlement requires Bosley to no longer share sensitive
information with competitors and to institute an antitrust
compliance program.