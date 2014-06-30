The U.S. Supreme Court said on Monday it would
hear an appeal by investors whose antitrust claims over the
manipulation of the global benchmark interest rate known as
Libor were dismissed last year.
Bond investors who lost money in securities tied to the
London Interbank Offered Rate asked the Supreme Court to allow
their appeal to go forward, even as the district court hears
related claims that are still pending.
The Supreme Court is expected to hold oral arguments on the
case during its next term, which begins in October. The current
nine-month term ends this week.
Since 2011, a diverse group of investors has filed dozens of
lawsuits against the world's largest banks, accusing them of
manipulating Libor, a key benchmark interest rate at the heart
of more than $550 trillion in financial products. The lawsuits
have been centralized in the Southern District of New York.
In a March 29 decision last year, U.S. District Judge Naomi
Reice Buchwald allowed investors to pursue some claims, but
dismissed all their antitrust claims, gutting a key part of
their cases.
Buchwald found that setting Libor was not a competitive
process. So the plaintiffs could not establish that they were
injured by anticompetitive behavior.
Setting Libor, she found, was a "cooperative endeavor" where
otherwise competing banks submitted information to a trade
association that set the rate. Without anticompetitive conduct,
there can be no anticompetitive injury, the judge said.
A group of bond investors that made only antitrust claims
appealed Buchwald's decision to the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of
Appeals.
But the 2nd Circuit dismissed the appeal for lack of
appellate jurisdiction because the district court had not
dismissed all of the related consolidated complaints.
In their petition to the Supreme Court, the investors argued
that appeals courts are divided over "whether and when the
dismissal of an action that has been consolidated with other
actions is an appealable final order."
The investors said the Libor case was an "ideal vehicle" to
resolve the split.
The banks, on the other hand, argued in a reply brief that a
"piecemeal appeal would be inefficient and disruptive."
Attorneys for both sides did not immediately respond to
messages seeking comment.
The case is Ellen Gelboim, et al v. Bank of America Corp, et
al, U.S. Supreme Court, No. 13-1174.
For bond investors: Thomas Goldstein of Goldstein & Russell.
For banks: Jeffrey Wall of Sullivan & Cromwell.
(Reporting by Andrew Longstreth. Editing by Andre Grenon)