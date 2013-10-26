By Andrea Lorenz
| HOUSTON
HOUSTON Oct 26 Every few days, Joe Stuckey
unleashes chemicals on the legions of tiny ants that invade his
home and swarm over his 40-acre property south of Houston. Once
they die, he scoops up them up by the shovel-full. Then he
repeats the ritual.
"It's literally a huge problem," said Stuckey, a Houston
environmental attorney.
Stuckey is one of several landowners who allow researchers
to use their property to learn more about tawny crazy ants, a
nuisance spreading rapidly across the U.S. Gulf Coast.
Originally from South America, the ants were discovered in
Texas in 2002, and there have been confirmed sightings in at
least four other states - Louisiana, Mississippi, Georgia and
Florida. They are "within four miles of Alabama right now,"
according to research scientist Joe MacGown at the Mississippi
Entomological Museum.
The good news: Tawny crazy ants do not sting or bite like
fire ants, which have been around since the 1970s.
The bad news: Tawny ants multiply very quickly and like to
make their home in warm, tight spaces including around
electrical equipment, under floorboards and in car engines.
Large swarms of the ants have been found in the mall area of
NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston, although they have not
done any significant damage, said NASA Houston Facilities
Management and Operations Chief Shelia Powell in an email.
"We are principally concerned about the possible damage to
infrastructure such as electronics, employees' automobiles, and
our facilities," Powell said.
NASA uses a local extermination company, which has come up
with a temporary strategy using frequent application of multiple
products to kill them, she said.
Still, not enough is known about their physiology to predict
how far north or inland they will travel, and how best to
eliminate them, experts said.
"You almost have to see it to believe what a nuisance these
can become," said Robert Puckett, an associate research
scientist at Texas A&M University. "I've been in people's houses
where they show me trash bags full of ants they've swept up."
Diana Tahtinen, who owns a home south of Houston, estimates
having spent about $1,000 a year for pest control during the
last three years of battling the ants on her land.
"It has a huge impact on your quality of life," she said.
The ants hitch rides in landscaping and building materials
and even on shoes or cars, which is common for invasive species,
said David Oi, a research entomologist with the U.S. Department
of Agriculture.
Although financial losses have not officially been tallied,
Tom Rasberry, a Houston exterminator credited by local experts
with discovering the ants in the U.S., believes that the costs
over a decade of damage could be in the hundreds of millions.
State and federal funds to combat the ants have been slow in
coming, Puckett said. But Texas A&M has several projects in the
works to learn more about the ants, thanks partly to state
funding formerly reserved for fire ants that has now been opened
up to tawny crazy ants.
Traditional extermination chemicals do not seem to work.
"You can spray and it will kill tens of thousands, but they
come back," said Stuckey. "If you took a restaurant-sized pepper
jug and poured it on the floor, that's how thick they are."
"This year's been the worst ever."
