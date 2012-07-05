July 5 Renting an apartment in the U.S. became
even more expensive during the second quarter, as vacancies set
a new 10-year low and rents rose at a pace not seen since before
the financial crisis, according to real estate research firm
Reis Inc.
The average U.S. vacancy rate of 4.7 percent was the lowest
since the fourth quarter of 2001, down 0.2 percentage points
from the prior quarter, according to preliminary data Reis
released on Thursday.
Asking rents jumped to $1,091 per month, 1 percent higher
than the first quarter and the biggest increase since the third
quarter of 2007. Excluding special perks designed to lure
tenants, like months of free rent, the average effective rent
rose 1.3 percent to $1,041.
"The improvement in rents is pretty pervasive," said Ryan
Severino, Senior Economist at Reis. "Even in places like
Providence and Knoxville, which you don't think of as hotbeds
for apartment activity, landlords felt the market was strong
enough to raise rents on their tenants."
Those two cities, in Rhode Island and Tennessee,
respectively, posted quarterly effective rent increases of 0.7
percent, the smallest quarterly rise of the 82 areas tracked by
Reis. No area posted a decline. On an annual basis, effective
rents rose by at least 2.2 percent nationwide.
Severino characterized the broad increase in rental prices
last quarter as "pretty amazing."
Apartment dwellers have been facing higher rents since late
2009 but the pace of increase has been picking up steam over the
past three quarters.
The surge in rental prices stems from a growing number of
people who are looking for places to live, but are not willing
or able to buy a home because of the ongoing slump in the
housing market and tight lending conditions.
A dearth of new construction has also led more and more
people to squeeze into tight urban areas at higher prices.
Generation Y has also been a driving force for higher rental
prices in urban areas, particularly in cities like New York and
San Francisco, where job markets are relatively strong. Even
though home ownership costs less than renting, young
professionals prefer to rent apartments in tightly packed cities
than move out to the spacious suburbs, Severino said.
"This generation doesn't hold home ownership on a pedestal
the way prior generations did," he said.
These dynamics have made the U.S. apartment market the best
performing sector of commercial real estate since early 2011.
That has helped landlords such as Equity Residential,
Post Properties Inc, UDR Inc and AvalonBay
Communities Inc, which have large concentrations of
high-end apartment buildings in urban areas.
The particularly dense and expensive rental market of New
York City loosened up slightly in the second quarter, with
vacancies inching up 0.2 percentage points. Yet with a vacancy
rate of 2.2 percent, New York remains the tightest market in the
country and is by far the most expensive.
New York's effective rents rose at a rapid 1.7 percent clip
from the previous quarter and 3.9 percent from a year earlier.
The average renter's effective monthly tab of $2,935 beats the
second-most expensive city, San Francisco, by over $1,000.
That California innovation hub and other technology-oriented
markets like Seattle, Boston and Denver also posted sizeable
gains in effective rents on both a quarterly and annual basis.
Memphis, Tennessee, had the lowest vacancy rate at 9.2
percent. The cheapest city to live in of the 82 urban areas that
Reis tracks was Wichita, Kansas, whose monthly rent of $510 was
less than half the U.S. average.