Jan 5 U.S. apartment vacancy rate was flat in
the fourth quarter, while rents continued to rise due to a
strengthening economy and labor market, real estate research
firm Reis Inc said on Monday.
Reis said it expects the vacancy rate to slowly drift upward
this year due to a significant level of anticipated
construction.
Rents will continue to rise in 2015 but at a slower pace
stymied by the sheer number of new units that are going to come
online, Reis said.
The national vacancy rate was 4.2 percent during the fourth
quarter, unchanged from the third quarter. The vacancy rate had
risen slightly by 10 basis points in the third quarter, which
was the first increase in roughly five years.
Rents reached record-high nominal levels during the fourth
quarter, but grew at a slower pace than in the third quarter.
Asking and effective rents rose 0.6 percent during the
fourth quarter. Asking rent had risen 1.1 percent in the third
quarter, while effective rents - what the tenant actually pays
on an annual basis after discounts - rose 1.2 percent.
New York remained the most expensive market in the country
with effective rents registering $3,223 per month, a 44 percent
premium to San Francisco, which remained the second-most
expensive market, the report said.
However, New York was among the cities with the highest
percentage gains in the vacancy rate due to a faster increase in
supply than demand, the report said. New York's vacancy rate
increased by 60 basis points to 3.3 percent in the fourth
quarter.
Reis also noted a strong rise in vacancy rate in markets
such as Charleston, Austin, Wichita, Birmingham and
Raleigh-Durham.
San Jose remained the tightest market in the United States
in the fourth quarter with a vacancy rate of 2.4 percent, a
decline of 10 basis points from the third quarter, buoyed by
strong demand due to the thriving technology industry and
relatively limited new construction, Reis said.
