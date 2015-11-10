Japan's SoftBank invests $500 mln in UK tech start-up Improbable
LONDON, May 12 British technology start-up Improbable, which specialises in virtual simulation, has raised $502 million from Japan's SoftBank Group Corp, it said on Friday.
WASHINGTON Nov 10 The South China Sea issue is likely to come up on the sidelines of the APEC summit if it is not on the formal agenda, State Department spokesman Mark Toner said on Tuesday.
The Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit is scheduled for Nov. 17-19 in Manila. China has said it is not aware of any plan to discuss the issue at the leaders' summit, a Chinese diplomat said on Tuesday. (Reporting by Arshad Mohammed and David Alexander; Editing by Eric Beech)
LONDON, May 12 British technology start-up Improbable, which specialises in virtual simulation, has raised $502 million from Japan's SoftBank Group Corp, it said on Friday.
SEOUL, May 12 Tech giant Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said on Friday it has formed a new division within its semiconductor business for contract chip manufacturing in a move to strengthen its competitiveness.