WASHINGTON May 18 U.S. crude oil demand dipped slightly in April as gasoline consumption posted a small gain for the month, the American Petroleum Institute said on Friday.

Petroleum consumption in April fell 0.3 percent from a year ago to 18.549 million barrels per day.

Gasoline usage climbed for the third month in a row, but this time just by less than 1 percent to 8.842 million bpd for the month. (Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe)