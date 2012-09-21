GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar dented by jobs miss, London attacks hurt sterling; stocks subdued
* Dollar near 7-month low after disappointing May jobs report
WASHINGTON, Sept 21 U.S. crude oil demand fell in August, hitting the lowest level for the month in 15 years, industry group American Petroleum Institute said on Friday.
Petroleum demand dropped 4.3 percent from a year earlier to 18.573 million barrels per day.
* Dollar near 7-month low after disappointing May jobs report
SHANGHAI, June 5 An explosion rocked a petrochemical plant in the eastern Chinese province of Shandong early on Monday, but the cause and extent of damage was unknown, the state news agency Xinhua reported.