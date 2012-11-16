By Ayesha Rascoe WASHINGTON, Nov 16 U.S. oil demand continued to decline in October, with demand falling to its lowest level for the month since 1995, industry group American Petroleum Institute said on Friday. Petroleum demand dropped 2.3 percent from a year earlier to 18.412 million barrels per day. "For many months, we've seen variations on the same theme: weak demand versus a year ago and some of the weaker demand numbers over the past decade," API chief economist John Felmy said. "The simple fact is that unemployment remains high and economic growth has been extremely modest. Petroleum demand is reflecting that." Gasoline demand was mostly unchanged during the month, falling a slight 0.2 percent to 8.627 million bpd. Consumption of the fuel was at the lowest level for October since 2000. The API's demand figure for October is lower than the U.S. Energy Information Administration's preliminary estimate of fuel consumption at 18.838 million bpd for the month. The government agency saw October demand unchanged year-on-year. The EIA issues its revised October demand number at the end of December. Demand for distillate fuel, which includes diesel and heating oil, dropped 6.1 percent to 3.761 million bpd in October, the API said. Jet fuel showed some strength, however, with consumption rising 1.9 percent to 1.410 million bpd for the month, it said. Total imports in October accounted for 54.9 percent of U.S. oil demand, down from 58.3 percent a year earlier, the API figures showed. U.S. DELIVERIES, IMPORTS, PRODUCTION OCT 2012 OCT 2011 YR AGO PCT JAN-OCT 2012 YTD PCT CHANGE CHANGE DELIVERIES Gasoline 8.627 8.649 -0.2 8.744 -0.4 Kerosene/jet 1.410 1.384 1.9 1.417 -1.2 Distillate 3.761 4.003 -6.1 3.750 -3.4 Deliveries 18.412 18.844 -2.3 18.562 -2.1 Exports 3.149 3.107 1.1 3.110 7.3 Total 21.554 21.951 -1.8 21.672 -0.8 IMPORTS Crude oil 8.502 8.907 -4.5 8.705 -3.1 Oil products 1.617 1.960 -17.5 1.877 -20.3 Total 10.119 10.994 -8.0 10.622 -6.4 PRODUCTION Crude 6.652 5.872 13.3 6.260 12.3 Gasoline 8.942 8.932 0.1 8.847 -2.2 Distillate 4.539 4.539 0.0 4.514 2.4 Kerosene/jet 1.483 1.378 7.6 1.498 2.7