* Gasoline demand up slightly in February
* API says sinking residual fuel dragged down demand
* Distillate consumption up 0.6 pct in Feb
By Ayesha Rascoe
WASHINGTON, March 16 U.S. crude oil demand dipped in February, despite the
first increase in gasoline consumption in a year, the American Petroleum Institute said on
Friday.
Petroleum consumption in February dropped 2.3 percent from a year ago to 18.426 million
barrels per day, while gasoline use climbed just under 1 percent to 8.724 million bpd for the
month.
"Consumer demand for gasoline is still not strong, but the slight increase is notable," said
API chief economist John Felmy. "It reflects recent improvements in employment growth."
February oil demand took a hit as residual fuel users switched to natural gas, sinking
demand for residual fuel by 40.2 percent.
API's demand figure for February is higher than the U.S. Energy Information Administration's
preliminary estimate of fuel consumption at 18.288 million bpd for the month. The EIA issues its
revised February demand number at the end of April.
Demand for distillate fuel, which includes diesel and heating oil, rose a slight 0.6 percent
to 3.893 million bpd in February.
Jet fuel consumption climbed 2 percent to 1.370 million bpd for the month.
Total imports in February accounted for 56.6 percent of U.S. oil demand, up from 55.7
percent a year earlier.
U.S. DELIVERIES, IMPORTS, PRODUCTION
(million bpd)
Feb 2012 Jan 2012 Feb 2011 Yr Ago Pct Jan-Feb 2012 YTD Pct
Change Change
DELIVERIES
Gasoline 8.724 8.398 8.648 0.9 8.556 0.4
Kerosene/jet 1.370 1.353 1.344 2.0 1.361 0.8
Distillate 3.893 3.914 3.871 0.6 3.904 -0.5
Deliveries 18.426 18.026 18.869 -2.3 18.219 -4.1
Exports 3.042 3.050 2.575 18.1 3.046 15.7
Total 21.467 21.076 21.443 0.1 21.265 -1.7
IMPORTS
Crude oil 8.856 8.738 8.013 10.5 8.671 1.2
Oil products 1.574 1.604 2.490 -36.8 1.590 -38.6
Total 10.430 10.102 10.503 -0.7 10.261 -8.0
PRODUCTION
Crude 5.776 5.690 5.612 2.9 5.732 3.4
Gasoline 9.098 8.920 8.793 3.5 9.006 2.2
Distillate 4.421 4.593 4.032 9.6 4.510 8.0
Kerosene/jet 1.404 1.441 1.298 8.2 1.423 6.9
(Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)