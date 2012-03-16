* Gasoline demand up slightly in February * API says sinking residual fuel dragged down demand * Distillate consumption up 0.6 pct in Feb By Ayesha Rascoe WASHINGTON, March 16 U.S. crude oil demand dipped in February, despite the first increase in gasoline consumption in a year, the American Petroleum Institute said on Friday. Petroleum consumption in February dropped 2.3 percent from a year ago to 18.426 million barrels per day, while gasoline use climbed just under 1 percent to 8.724 million bpd for the month. "Consumer demand for gasoline is still not strong, but the slight increase is notable," said API chief economist John Felmy. "It reflects recent improvements in employment growth." February oil demand took a hit as residual fuel users switched to natural gas, sinking demand for residual fuel by 40.2 percent. API's demand figure for February is higher than the U.S. Energy Information Administration's preliminary estimate of fuel consumption at 18.288 million bpd for the month. The EIA issues its revised February demand number at the end of April. Demand for distillate fuel, which includes diesel and heating oil, rose a slight 0.6 percent to 3.893 million bpd in February. Jet fuel consumption climbed 2 percent to 1.370 million bpd for the month. Total imports in February accounted for 56.6 percent of U.S. oil demand, up from 55.7 percent a year earlier. U.S. DELIVERIES, IMPORTS, PRODUCTION (million bpd) Feb 2012 Jan 2012 Feb 2011 Yr Ago Pct Jan-Feb 2012 YTD Pct Change Change DELIVERIES Gasoline 8.724 8.398 8.648 0.9 8.556 0.4 Kerosene/jet 1.370 1.353 1.344 2.0 1.361 0.8 Distillate 3.893 3.914 3.871 0.6 3.904 -0.5 Deliveries 18.426 18.026 18.869 -2.3 18.219 -4.1 Exports 3.042 3.050 2.575 18.1 3.046 15.7 Total 21.467 21.076 21.443 0.1 21.265 -1.7 IMPORTS Crude oil 8.856 8.738 8.013 10.5 8.671 1.2 Oil products 1.574 1.604 2.490 -36.8 1.590 -38.6 Total 10.430 10.102 10.503 -0.7 10.261 -8.0 PRODUCTION Crude 5.776 5.690 5.612 2.9 5.732 3.4 Gasoline 9.098 8.920 8.793 3.5 9.006 2.2 Distillate 4.421 4.593 4.032 9.6 4.510 8.0 Kerosene/jet 1.404 1.441 1.298 8.2 1.423 6.9 (Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)