* API March oil demand figure higher than EIA estimate
* Distillate demand up slightly, jet fuel demand down 5 pct
WASHINGTON, April 20 U.S. crude oil demand
continued to fall in March, while gasoline consumption rose for
the second month in a row, the American Petroleum Institute said
on Friday.
Petroleum consumption in March dropped 1.3 percent from a
year ago to 18.994 million barrels per day, while gasoline use
climbed 3 percent to 9.008 million bpd for the month.
"The rise in gasoline demand occurred in spite of higher
gasoline prices, which actually pushed down demand for
reformulated gasoline used in urban areas and encouraged more
use of public transit," said API chief economist John Felmy.
API's demand figure for March is higher than the U.S. Energy
Information Administration's preliminary estimate of fuel
consumption at 18.214 million bpd for the month. The EIA issues
its revised March demand number at the end of May.
Demand for distillate fuel, which includes diesel and
heating oil, rose a slight 0.1 percent to 3.995 million bpd in
March.
Jet fuel consumption fell by 5 percent to 1.319 million bpd
for the month.
Total imports in March accounted for 56 percent of U.S. oil
demand, down from 59.2 percent a year earlier.