WASHINGTON, July 20 U.S. crude oil demand dropped in June, bogged down by the flagging U.S. economy, industry group American Petroleum Institute said Friday.

Petroleum consumption in June declined 3 percent from a year ago to 18.691 million barrels per day. Demand was down 2.6 percent for the first half of the year from the same period in 2011. (Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe)