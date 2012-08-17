UPDATE 1-Oil resumes slide on worries Middle East rift could sap drive to cut output
* Tankers going to/from Qatar barred from Fujairah port facilities
WASHINGTON Aug 17 U.S. crude oil demand fell to its lowest level in nearly four years in July as the weak U.S. economy continued to weigh on consumption, industry group American Petroleum Institute said Friday.
Petroleum demand in July dropped 2.7 percent from a year ago to 18.062 million barrels per day. It was the smallest amount of U.S. oil consumption for any month since September 2008.
LONDON, June 5 U.S. natural gas prices have tumbled by more than 10 percent since late May as hedge funds start to liquidate a near-record bullish position accumulated in the expectation of a tighter market that failed to materialise.