SAN FRANCISCO Jan 15 Apple Inc CEO Tim
Cook told employees on Wednesday the company decided to settle
longstanding complaints with the Federal Trade Commission over
app purchases made by children, because the FTC's proposals
aligned with the company's own intentions.
"It doesn't feel right for the FTC to sue over a case that
had already been settled. To us, it smacked of double jeopardy,"
Cook said in an internal memo.
"However, the consent decree the FTC proposed does not
require us to do anything we weren't already going to do, so we
decided to accept it rather than take on a long and distracting
legal fight."
The FTC is scheduled to hold a news conference on the
settlement agreement later on Wednesday.