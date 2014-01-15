SAN FRANCISCO Jan 15 Apple Inc CEO Tim Cook told employees on Wednesday the company decided to settle longstanding complaints with the Federal Trade Commission over app purchases made by children, because the FTC's proposals aligned with the company's own intentions.

"It doesn't feel right for the FTC to sue over a case that had already been settled. To us, it smacked of double jeopardy," Cook said in an internal memo.

"However, the consent decree the FTC proposed does not require us to do anything we weren't already going to do, so we decided to accept it rather than take on a long and distracting legal fight."

The FTC is scheduled to hold a news conference on the settlement agreement later on Wednesday.