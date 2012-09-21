NEW YORK, Sept 21 Smartphones do not necessarily
make for smart owners.
In response to a sharp spike in iPhone thefts from unwitting
consumers this year, the New York City Police Department will
station officers at Apple Inc. <A APL.O> s a les locations
throughout the city for Friday's release of the new iPhone 5.
The officers will help customers register iPhone serial
numbers, or engrave them with unique identification numbers
prefaced with the letters "NYC."
So many iPhones and other smartphones have been reported
stolen this year that they have driven up citywide grand larceny
and robbery statistics, police said.
More than 4,174 Apple device thefts have been reported in
New York City this year, up 55 percent over last year, according
to the New York Post. An NYPD spokesman did not immediately
respond to requests to confirm these statistics.
Anyone with a valuable electronic gadget can register the
device with police stationed at 21 Apple sales locations
throughout the city on Friday, or at any city police precinct.
Prices for the new iPhone 5 range from $199 to $849,
depending on phone capacity and service plans.