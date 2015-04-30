NEW YORK, April 30 Apple Inc and
International Business Machine Corp have teamed up with
Japan Post Holdings Co IPO-JAPP.T to improve caregiver and
monitoring services for the elderly in Japan, the companies
announced on Thursday.
IBM will work with Japan Post to develop iPad software that
will enable Japan's national Post Office Watch service to better
monitor elderly clients. Apple Chief Executive Tim Cook, IBM CEO
Ginni Rometty and Japan Post Holdings President Taizo Nishimuro
announced the initiative at a joint news conference at IBM's
Watson New York City headquarters.
Cook touted iPhone and iPad sales in Japan but notably made
little mention of the Apple Watch, his first new product since
taking over the company after Steve Jobs' death in 2011. He
touted the iPad as an integral tool for improving care of
elderly family members and patients, and said Apple has seen a
"significant uptake" of the iPhone and iPad in Japan.
(Reporting By Yasmeen Abutaleb; Editing by Peter Galloway)