By Noel Randewich
| SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 18
SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 18 Apple's iPhone 6
Plus uses chips from Qualcomm and SK Hynix, according to gadget
repair firm iFixit, which pried one of the devices open in
Melbourne early on Friday.
Apple said it received a record 4 million first-day
pre-orders for the new phones, double the number for the iPhone
5 two years ago, underscoring investors' expectations the new
handset will maintain the Silicon Valley company's stellar
growth.
The company is releasing a 4.7-inch iPhone 6 and 5.5-inch
iPhone 6 Plus. They will support more than 200 telecoms carriers
worldwide, with sales launching in Australia on Friday morning
and then in the United States and other countries.
Like previous iPhones, the iPhone 6 Plus uses a Qualcomm
4G LTE modem, according to iFixit.
Dissembling the device in a Mac repair shop after lining up
overnight to buy a phone, iFixit technicians also found a NAND
flash memory chip, used for storing media like music and photos,
made by SK Hynix. Apple in the past has depended on
multiple companies to supply its memory chips.
News that a supplier has been chosen - or rejected - for one
of Apple's products can sometimes cause drastic swings in stock
prices. Apple doesn't disclose which companies make the
components that go into its smartphones. It also imposes strict
rules forbidding its suppliers from discussing Apple-related
business with investors and the media.
Shares of GT Advanced Technologies Inc, a mineral
crystal specialist, slumped 13 percent on Sept 9 after some
investors were surprised the US company's scratch-resistent
sapphire glass was not being used on the new iPhones.
Raymond James analysts expects sales of iPhone 6 and larger
iPhone 6 Plus to top 9 million in the first weekend.
As well as Apple's stores, AT&T Inc, Sprint Corp
, T-Mobile US Inc, Verizon Wireless and some Apple
authorized resellers in the United States will start selling the
phones on Friday.
(Editing by Miral Fahmy)