By Gina Cherelus
| NEW YORK, April 1
In a political year when
reality has often seemed stranger than fiction, pranksters had
to work particularly hard in coming up with April Fools Day
jokes that rose above the daily noise of the U.S. presidential
campaign.
The age-old tradition of hoaxing on the first day of April
was alive and well on Friday in bogus ad campaigns hawking
everything from dog brassieres to employment agencies for
babies.
"It gets more and more challenging to stand out," said
Rachael King, spokeswoman for ThirdLove, a lingerie maker that
partnered with DogVacay, a pet sitting service, to unveil the
fake line of dog brassieres.
The trick is to be outlandish and plausible at the same
time: The online campaign for the bras, which promise to create
"a smooth lifted shape that is beautiful as a tennis ball,"
features photographs of canines wearing brassieres and gazing
off into the distance.
Celebrity shenanigans on YouTube figured prominently in the
mix this year. Rapper Snoop Dogg used the video service to
introduce a fake "SnoopaVision" virtual reality experience, said
Lauren Verrusio, spokeswoman for Google, which owns
YouTube.
In another escapade seen on YouTube, Major League Baseball
star Mike Trout and other players on the Los Angeles Angels pull
a prank on teammate Garrett Richards, getting him involved in a
phony marriage proposal gone wrong in a crowded restaurant.
Even the village of Lake Placid, New York, the home of the
1980 Winter Olympics, got into the act. It ran gag versions of
its tourism newsletter on an online blog that say the town is
"embracing" the idea of road-deicing salt leaching into
groundwater and turning its beloved Mirror Lake into saltwater.
Another prank promotes "Jobs for Babies," a bogus new
service to help babies find their dream jobs, said Tierney
Oakes, a spokeswoman for Beck Media & Marketing, which created
the stunt for ZipRecruiter, an online job posting service.
Babies are shown pounding on computer keyboards and crawling
out of corporate elevators as the video explains their skill
set: learning 10 times faster than an adult, quickly picking up
languages and staying awake at all hours of the night.
"We want to help babies stand on their own two feet," the
video says.
