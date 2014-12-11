By Nate Raymond
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Dec 10 Arab Bank Plc will
face a trial in May to determine how much it owes for providing
material support to Hamas in three of two dozen attacks
attributed to the Islamic militant group in Israel and the
Palestinian territories, according to a court order.
U.S. District Judge Brian Cogan in Brooklyn, New York, on
Wednesday scheduled jury selection for May 18 for a damages
trial involving claims by 17 of the 310 Americans who were
either victims or related to victims of the attacks.
The cases will be the first to have damages assessed after a
federal jury in September found Arab Bank liable in what lawyers
described as the first terrorism financing civil case to reach
trial in the United States.
The plaintiffs accuse the Jordanian bank of violating the
Anti-Terrorism Act, a law that lets victims of U.S.-designated
foreign terrorist organizations such as Hamas seek damages.
Arab Bank has said it will appeal. Cogan has yet to rule on
if he would allow it to appeal prior to final judgments being
issued.
At a November hearing, Cogan had expressed interest in
picking just a "bellwether," or test, case so that if he was
affirmed on appeal, a settlement might occur.
Bellwether trials are common mass tort litigation in the
United States and are used by both sides to assess the claims'
value.
Gary Osen, a lawyer for the plaintiffs, said he looked
forward to a damages trial and conveying "to a jury some measure
of the grief and loss experienced by American terror victims as
a result of Arab Bank knowingly providing tens of millions of
dollars to Hamas."
Representatives for Arab Bank had no immediate comment on
the decision.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Bernard Orr)