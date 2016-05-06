(Adds Breakingviews link)
By Lisa Lambert
WASHINGTON May 5 New rules proposed on Thursday
by a U.S. consumer watchdog would block credit card companies,
banks and other firms from forcing customers to waive their
rights to join class action lawsuits and settle disputes only
through arbitration.
The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau said financial
firms should be barred from using fine print in contracts that
mandates arbitration instead of a group lawsuit in the event of
a dispute over products ranging from checking accounts to credit
cards. The agency said the clauses prevent consumers who have
been wronged from receiving justice and compensation through the
courts.
U.S. businesses are expected to oppose the proposal and sue
if it becomes final. They say arbitration is more efficient and
helps avoid costly litigation that rarely benefits the people
filing suit.
"Companies simply insert these clauses into their contracts
for consumer financial products or services and literally 'with
the stroke of a pen' are able to block any group of consumers
from filing joint lawsuits known as class actions," CFPB
Director Richard Cordray said in prepared remarks.
"That is so even though class actions are widely recognized
to be valid avenues to secure legal relief under federal and
state law."
In class actions, people band together to sue over the same
alleged wrongdoing to make the lawsuit more affordable. A 2015
study by the CFPB found individuals rarely sue on their own
because it is too expensive and that about 6.8 million consumers
receive $220 million in payments from class action settlements
each year.
In arbitration, a private individual settles a conflict.
Frequently, companies select the arbitrators, the proceedings
are confidential and decisions are hard to appeal.
Under the proposal, companies could still use arbitration
clauses, but would have to state explicitly that consumers can
sign onto class actions. They would also have to give the bureau
information on claims filed and awards issued in the
arbitrations, as well as correspondence from arbitrators
regarding unpaid fees and failure to follow standards of
conduct.
Requiring customers to agree to "mandatory arbitration
clauses" when they sign up for a product has become nearly
universal since a 2011 U.S. Supreme Court decision known as AT&T
Mobility vs. Concepcion validated the practice. It has also
become a flashpoint for both political parties.
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton on
Thursday supported the proposal, saying "mandatory arbitration
clauses buried deep in contracts for credit cards, student
loans, and more prevent American consumers from having their day
in court when they've been harmed."
U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown, an Ohio Democrat sometimes
mentioned as a possible vice presidential candidate in
November's election, pledged to push the CFPB to "finalize the
rule as soon as possible."
The private sector and conservative political leaders
quickly criticized the proposal, saying it only helps attorneys
who file class actions and reap fees and shares of settlements.
The chairman of the House of Representatives Financial
Services Committee, Republican Jeb Hensarling of Texas, called
it a "big, wet kiss to trial attorneys" and cast Cordray as a
"de facto dictator."
"This move - which will apply to some of the most common
financial contracts including credit cards, checking accounts,
and even cell phones - essentially hands over the keys of the
CFPB's luxury office building to the wealthy, powerful, and
politically well-connected trial lawyer lobby," he said.
The U.S. Chamber of Commerce, representing the business
sector, said that "in the 50 years since the advent of modern
day class action lawsuits, plaintiffs' lawyers have made
millions of dollars in fees from these suits while consumers
often receive little benefit."
The CFPB said the proposal would give consumers "a day in
court." It also aims to create a deterrent effect through the
threat of group lawsuits and increased transparency, the agency
said.
"Forced arbitration and class action bans force consumers
into a biased, secretive, and lawless forum, preventing either a
court or an arbitrator from ordering a lawbreaker to repay all
of its victims," Lauren Saunders, associate director of the
National Consumer Law Center, said in a statement.
(Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Andrew Hay and Dan
Grebler)