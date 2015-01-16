BRIEF-Trencor updates on impact of Hanjin bankruptcy
* Reasonable certainty that remaining impact of Hanjin bankruptcy will be charge against profit after tax and non-controlling interests of 64 million rand-128 million rand
MINNEAPOLIS Jan 16 The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of St. Paul and Minneapolis filed for bankruptcy protection on Friday, saying that will allow its finite resources to be distributed among victims and survivors of child sex abuse by clergy.
"I make this decision because I believe it is the fairest and most helpful recourse for those victims/survivors who have made claims against us," Archbishop John Nienstedt said in a statement on the archdiocese's website.
The filing does not includes parishes or schools, he said. (Reporting by David Bailey in Minneapolis)
* Reasonable certainty that remaining impact of Hanjin bankruptcy will be charge against profit after tax and non-controlling interests of 64 million rand-128 million rand
NEW YORK, May 9 Puerto Rico's benchmark general obligation debt price fell to a record low on Tuesday in light trading as the prospect of a drawn-out restructuring of the island's $70 billion debt load spurred selling.