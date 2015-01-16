MINNEAPOLIS Jan 16 The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of St. Paul and Minneapolis filed for bankruptcy protection on Friday, saying that will allow its finite resources to be distributed among victims and survivors of child sex abuse by clergy.

"I make this decision because I believe it is the fairest and most helpful recourse for those victims/survivors who have made claims against us," Archbishop John Nienstedt said in a statement on the archdiocese's website.

The filing does not includes parishes or schools, he said. (Reporting by David Bailey in Minneapolis)