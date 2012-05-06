* Changes in business expected to last for years
* Architects' billing index shows rising business
By Luciana Lopez
May 6 Working for one of the world's best-known
architecture firms, Norman Morgan and Brent Sparks were used to
new business landing on their desks.
But when the financial crisis struck in 2008, they abandoned
the Fort Worth office of HKS Inc, jumped into Morgan's Ford
pick-up truck and began to criss-cross the back lands of Texas,
looking for any kind of jobs for the firm.
On their road-trip, they knocked on the doors of rural Texas
hospitals they spotted from the highway, often with no
appointment. Architects from rival firms were also on the
ground, trying to drum up new clients.
Around the United States, architecture firms faced a stark
choice during the credit crisis that had its epicenter in the
property market: reinvent the way they got business or die.
The resulting changes to their business are likely to last
for years even as some architects say they are seeing the first
tentative signs of improvement.
The hospitals in the Texas countryside were more like the
work HKS did in its infancy, rather than the work the global
firm was doing in dozens of countries right before the credit
crunch, said Ralph Hawkins, the HKS chief executive officer. The
company's work includes such landmarks as the Dallas Cowboys
Stadium.
"We found out that a lot of our competition was meeting with
them," he added. "There was competition out there but there was
work, and we were glad to get it."
Architecture firms downsized drastically during the crisis,
said Kermit Baker, chief economist at the American Institute of
Architects. "We estimate about 30 percent of payroll positions
at architecture firms were eliminated from the peak in the
middle of 2008."
Newcomers to the profession had it especially rough, with a
13.9 percent unemployment rate for architecture graduates during
the aftermath of the crisis, according to a Georgetown
University report.
LEARNED THE HARD WAY
But firms may be turning a corner. The American Institute of
Architect's billings index, closely watched as an early
indicator of the health of the construction sector, marked
rising business for a fifth straight month in March after
shrinking in September and October.
Many of the architects who have made it have learned the
hard way how to survive. Once a money-maker for firms,
feasibility studies had to be absorbed as a marketing cost at
Clark Design Group in Seattle, said Brenda Barnes, one of the
company's partners.
"We practically give that away," she said. "That fee has
gone down to almost nothing."
On the other hand, the company no longer has to "buy the
job," or charge ultra-low fees just to stay in business, as the
firm did in one or two cases in the depths of the crisis.
"In some sectors it's getting quite busy in Seattle," Barnes
said. Chief among them is the booming rental market as many
Americans rethink the merits of home ownership. The apartment
vacancy rate sank to a decade-low in the first quarter,
according to real estate research firm Reis Inc.
Still, much of the work coming through is for renovations of
existing buildings rather than new builds, a reflection of the
still-struggling economy.
"Most of our (clients) are pretty high end, but even they'd
rather go in and gut a place," said Eddie Fava, of the eponymous
e.e. fava architects, etc in Charleston, S.C. "They were like,
'Can we work with what we have there?'"
That kind of work has encompassed everything from homes that
used to sell for $1 million or more and now sell for six-figure
sums to lower-end foreclosures, snapped up by out-of-town
investors to turn into rentals, and industrial buildings that
are transformed into event spaces.
Despite the "very slow and deliberate" trajectory back to
normal, Fava said, "I think the storm has passed."
In Seattle, smaller firm Graham Baba Architects resorted to
assembling Ikea bunk beds and buying pots and pans when it
designed a youth hostel during the downturn, said principal and
founder Jim Graham. Now the company has just about doubled in
size - and is looking for more staff.
"We've hired five people in the last few months," Graham
said. "We're probably in need of two more."
A particular bright spot is the restaurant business, which
is "going gangbusters," he said. People may not be making big
buys, "but they still want to treat themselves."