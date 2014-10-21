By Timothy Gardner
WASHINGTON Oct 21 As he contemplates dealing
with crumbling shores, melting ice and other changes in the
rapidly changing Arctic, Admiral Robert Papp looks back at the
rough and tumble New York City of the 1970s for inspiration.
Papp, who became the first ever U.S. special representative
for the Arctic in July, said he only needs to remember the first
time he visited New York Harbor in 1970 for encouragement on
tackling complicated issues. "It was disgusting," he said about
the industrial and other waste that wrecked the city's shores.
Then the 1972 federal Clean Water Act began to turn things
around and today the waterfront is an attraction to both locals
and tourists. "We used to dump raw sewage into harbors, there's
no way we'd consider doing that now," Papp said.
The Obama administration is about to take on a wider set of
problems in the Arctic than city pollution. In May, U.S.
Secretary of State John Kerry will kick off two years at the
helm of the Arctic Council, which since 1996 has linked the
United States, Russia, Canada and the Nordic countries, to
coordinate policy in the world's air conditioner.
Papp said the United States will focus on three issues
during its tenure as chair: Arctic ocean safety, mitigating and
adapting to climate change, and exploring economic options for
the people that live in the planet's North.
"We are going to have the microphone for two years," Papp
told Reuters in an interview. "We are going to start a public
relations campaign ... to articulate the reasons why people
should be concerned about the Arctic."
Climate change is revising the way the world views the
Arctic, creating new and far shorter sea lanes, and sparking
interest in new oil drilling despite the region's rough
conditions.
Kerry who is very focused on climate change, will take the
reigns from his Canadian counterpart, who focused heavily on
energy and commercial development.
Believing that slowing climate change in the Arctic can
reduce global warming in the rest of the planet, Papp wants to
slash Arctic emissions of methane, a potent greenhouse gas, and
black carbon, or soot, emitted by heavy fuels used by ships and
machinery, that scientists blame for absorbing solar rays and
melting ice.
Making development safer and cleaner for energy and other
companies eager to uncover the region's plentiful resources is
also part of Papp's job.
Not everyone thinks the Arctic Council is the best forum to
take on difficult issues like climate change. Analysts have
already said the group has yet to complete two other initiatives
on search and rescue and oil spills.
But Papp said it is important to set the bar high to bring
solutions to difficult problems. "If we set the bar low ... you
end up with a very mediocre product," he said. "I'm willing to
address anything we can."
Among other issues, Papp said the forum should help mitigate
the effects of climate change on residents of the Alaskan
Arctic, including crumbling shores, melting permafrost and the
flooding of traditional below-ground ice cellars where
indigenous people store whale meat.
Papp ackowledged there are limits to how much Washington can
hope to accomplish in the Arctic, however, saying the country
will have to think hard about taking care of the basics in
marine transport. The United States has not built a heavy
icebreaker since the 1970s and only has one operational while
Russia has up to 40. The ships can cost $1 billion each.
Still, any success in dealing with Arctic issues could lead
to wider gains as the United States tries to secure a United
Nations climate deal in Paris in 2015, a legacy-setting goal for
Kerry and President Barack Obama.
Emerging powers India and China, two leading sources of
global greenhouse gas emissions, earned places on the Arctic
Council as observers last year. Papp said they could be
encouraged to provide resources to help people adjust to the
changing Arctic.
"If you want a seat at the table, perhaps you could provide
resourcing as well as address some of the issues," he said. The
Arctic is a region "that advertises for the rest of the world"
how things can begin to change, Papp said.
