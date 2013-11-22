By Phil Stewart
| HALIFAX, Nova Scotia
HALIFAX, Nova Scotia Nov 22 U.S. Defense
Secretary Chuck Hagel announced on Friday the Pentagon's first
Arctic strategy to guide changes in military planning as rapidly
thawing ice reshapes global commerce and energy exploration,
possibly raising tensions along the way.
Ice on the Arctic Ocean shrank last year to its lowest
levels since satellite observations began in the 1970s, and many
experts expect it will vanish in summers by mid-century due to
climate change.
As the sea ice thaws, ships are increasingly using a
shortcut between the Atlantic and the Pacific, and competition
is intensifying for Arctic oil and gas, estimated at around 15
percent and 30 percent respectively of undiscovered reserves.
Hagel, addressing a security forum in Canada, said the
military would "evolve" its infrastructure and capabilities and
would keep defending U.S. sovereignty in and around Alaska while
working to help ensure freedom of the seas.
Part of strategy would also include bolstering U.S. military
ties with fellow Arctic nations, including Russia.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has described the Arctic as
crucial to Russia's economic future and security, and has
redeployed forces to the region.
"Throughout human history, mankind has raced to discover the
next frontier. And time after time, discovery was swiftly
followed by conflict," Hagel said.
"We cannot erase this history. But we can assure that
history does not repeat itself in the Arctic."
In September, Putin announced Russia was reopening a
Soviet-era military base in the Arctic, part of a drive to make
the northern coast a global shipping route and secure the
region's vast energy resources.
Meanwhile, the U.S. military has an extensive presence in
Alaska, with around 27,000 U.S. forces there. Hagel noted that
the U.S. military had ski-equipped C-130s and nuclear submarines
with decades of operations in polar regions.
Beyond potential tensions over energy, Hagel noted that
increased tourism and commercial activity on Arctic sea routes
would increase the risk of accidents.
"Migrating fish stocks will draw fishermen to new areas,
challenging existing management plans," Hagel said.
Hagel said the U.S. military would adapt infrastructure and
capabilities "at a pace consistent with changing conditions." He
did not offer specific details or promise specific resources,
and the speech came as the Pentagon reels from funding
shortfalls.
One U.S. official, briefing reporters on condition of
anonymity, played down any current tensions with Russia over the
Arctic. The official noted that the U.S. Coast Guard had
experienced "quite positive" interaction with its Russian
counterparts over the years.
Another U.S. official said the strategy assessed a
relatively low military threat in the Arctic, "and we don't see
that changing in the near term."
Hagel stressed the opportunity for strengthening ties in the
region.
"By taking advantage of multilateral training opportunities
with partners in the region, we will enhance our cold-weather
operational experience, and strengthen our military-to-military
ties with other Arctic nations," he said.
"This includes Russia."
(Reporting by Phil Stewart; Editing by Vicki Allen)