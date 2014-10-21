WASHINGTON Oct 21 The United States needs
billions of dollars of new equipment including ice-breaking
ships, better satellite service and fiber-optic networks as it
prepares for climate change and melting ice in the Arctic, a top
U.S. official said on Tuesday.
The total cost will not be clear until the U.S. government
inventories its investment needs, former Coast Guard Commandant
Admiral Robert Papp, who became the first U.S. special
representative for the Arctic Region in July, told Reuters in an
interview on Tuesday.
Papp said the United States should also explore other
possible models for funding, including asking companies that
want to mine minerals and oil in the Arctic contribute to the
infrastructure needed to ensure their safety.
"We haven't put a lot of resources into taking care of the
basics of maritime transportation through the waters of the
Arctic," Papp said, adding that he hoped U.S. leadership of the
eight-nation Arctic Council from 2015 would attract attention to
the challenges created by the shrinking of the Arctic ice cap.
The Arctic is drawing interest from energy, mining, shipping
and other companies keen to benefit from development of a new
frontier, although the austere climate and brief season for
human activity will likely keep those efforts at a slower pace.
"At some point in time, particularly if there is year-round
activity, you're going to have to invest in the resources," said
Papp, who has been pressing U.S. lawmakers for years to fund a
new heavy ice-breaking ship valued at about $1 billion.
Budget pressures have slowed investment in new programs,
particularly since the U.S. military does not anticipate defense
challenges in the Arctic for another decade, but Papp said
greater access and traffic in the Arctic were already increasing
national security risks in a broader sense.
"You need assured access," he said, noting that it had been
sheer luck that the Coast Guard had had an ice-breaker nearby
when a fuel tanker got stuck in the ice near Nome, Alaska about
three years ago. At that point, it was the only such U.S.
vessel, while Russia had more than 40 ice-breaker ships, Papp
said.
Papp said it cost the Coast Guard over $120 million to fix
the Polar Star ice-breaker so it could remain in service through
2025, but it would cost more to upgrade the Polar Sea, moored in
Seattle, since the Coast Guard had raided the ship for parts.
New U.S. navigation and communications satellites were also
needed since the current systems are optimized for middle
latitudes and are unreliable and inaccurate at higher latitudes.
Alaska would also need new fiber-optic networks to transfer
data as more and more companies ventured north, a deep water
port to handle any future crises and potentially additional
hangars for servicing Coast Guard and military aircraft.
As oil companies prepared to drill in the Arctic, it was
critical for oil companies like Royal Dutch Shell and
the Coast Guard to test and train for potential oil spills, Papp
said, citing the lack of knowledge about how to deal with such
an event in the freezing cold Arctic waters.
