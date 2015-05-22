WASHINGTON May 22 A group of 18 mostly
Democratic U.S. senators on Friday urged the Obama
administration to stop Royal Dutch Shell's preparations
for oil exploration in the Arctic, saying the region has a
severely limited capacity to respond to accidents.
The senators, from both coasts and several Midwestern
states, sent a letter to Interior Secretary Sally Jewell, urging
her to retire Arctic leases in the Chukchi Sea.
Jewell's department earlier this month conditionally
approved Shell's exploration plan in the Arctic. The move means
the company is likely to return to the Chukchi Sea this summer
for the first time since a mishap-filled drilling season in
2012.
When Shell lost control of a drilling rig that year it "put
numerous lives at risk, including those of the Coast Guard
crews" and those of 18 people on the rig, the letter said. The
appeal was spearheaded by Senator Jeff Merkley of Oregon and the
letter was signed by other liberals, including Dick Durbin of
Illinois and Bernie Sanders of Vermont, an independent.
The senators also said drilling in the Arctic contradicted
President Barack Obama's efforts to limit emissions linked to
climate change.
Shell CEO Ben van Beurden vowed to keep exploring the Arctic
at an annual general meeting this week in the Netherlands,
saying that new sources of oil must be developed to keep up with
global demand.
(Reporting by Timothy Gardner; Editing by Ken Wills)